Dr. Elizabeth Mlynarczyk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bartlett, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola Stritch Sch Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Bartlett1041 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (847) 806-8884Monday7:00am - 8:30pmTuesday7:00am - 8:30pmWednesday7:00am - 8:30pmThursday7:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 8:30pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Barrington530 N Hough St Ste 110, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 808-8884
AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 2350, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 808-8884
AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Schaumburg1931 N Meacham Rd # 2, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 808-8884
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
She is wonderful, caring, knowledgeable, and takes into account what you're feeling as a person. I would recommend her to anyone 10 times over again and again.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1003038688
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola Stritch Sch Med
- Loyola University Chicago
Dr. Mlynarczyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mlynarczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mlynarczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mlynarczyk speaks Polish and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlynarczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlynarczyk.
