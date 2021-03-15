See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Elizabeth Mobley, MD

Urology
4.6 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Mobley, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Mobley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.

Dr. Mobley works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX, Round Rock, TX and West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mobley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Team - Austin
    11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5285
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cedar Park Surgeons PA
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 795-1852
  3. 3
    Urology Austin
    15534 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4133
  4. 4
    Urology Austin
    16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 994-0773
  5. 5
    Urology Austin
    5300 Bee Caves Bldg Rd Ste 100, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 572-7715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Arise Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Sacrocolpopexy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
UroLift® Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 15, 2021
    Dr. Mobley was quick to schedule an appointment, follow though excellent and explains everything in detail. Dr. Mobley takes the time you need to understand what your options are.
    — Mar 15, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Mobley, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881847960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
• Urology
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

