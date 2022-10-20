Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Mohr, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Mohr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St Christopher's College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Mohr works at Office of Dr. Mohammad Yaqub in Atlantis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.