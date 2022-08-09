Dr. Elizabeth Morrison-Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison-Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Morrison-Banks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Morrison-Banks, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Morrison-Banks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Morrison-Banks works at
Dr. Morrison-Banks' Office Locations
UCR Neurology/Pain Management3390 University Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (844) 243-1119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend this doctor! She actually spends quality time with you. Discusses everything & very aware of your needs. She genuinely cares. Goes over every detail. I've been to a lot of doctors & she is the best! Shes honest & caring. Worth her weight in gold!!
About Dr. Elizabeth Morrison-Banks, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine School of Medicine
- Harbor - University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison-Banks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison-Banks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison-Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison-Banks speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison-Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison-Banks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison-Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison-Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.