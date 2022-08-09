See All Neurologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Elizabeth Morrison-Banks, MD

Neurology
4.9 (56)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Morrison-Banks, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Morrison-Banks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Morrison-Banks works at UCR Neurology/Pain Management in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Morrison-Banks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCR Neurology/Pain Management
    3390 University Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 243-1119
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Memory Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
Memory Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 09, 2022
    I would highly recommend this doctor! She actually spends quality time with you. Discusses everything & very aware of your needs. She genuinely cares. Goes over every detail. I've been to a lot of doctors & she is the best! Shes honest & caring. Worth her weight in gold!!
    Sandra Whetsel — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Elizabeth Morrison-Banks, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639259898
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Harbor - University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Morrison-Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison-Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morrison-Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrison-Banks works at UCR Neurology/Pain Management in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Morrison-Banks’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison-Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison-Banks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison-Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison-Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

