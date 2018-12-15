Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Mueller, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Mueller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Mueller works at Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Maywood, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL, Burr Ridge, IL and Evergreen Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.