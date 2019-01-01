Dr. Elizabeth Muennich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muennich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Muennich, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Muennich, MD is a Dermatologist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine - and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Locations
Dermatology and Skin Care Associates5160 Socialville Foster Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 770-3263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She found my Melanoma, and bonus, she's funny! It's a very well run office. I am very grateful for Dr. Muennich.
About Dr. Elizabeth Muennich, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1326165259
Education & Certifications
- General Practice - Good Samaritan Hospital
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine -
- Columbia University - A.B. in Neuroscience
- Dermatology
