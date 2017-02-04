Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Musgrave, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Musgrave, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Musgrave works at Novant Health Matthews Children s Clinic in Matthews, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.