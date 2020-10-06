Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Newell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Newell works at Spokane OBGyn in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.