Dr. Elizabeth Newell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Newell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Spokane OBGyn101 W 8th Ave # 6060, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-4211
Spokane OBGYN - Valley12509 E Mission Ave Ste 201, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 928-2866
Spokane OBGYN105 W 8th Ave Ste 6060, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-4211
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Efficient, knowledgeable, and friendly!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1659638021
- Wright St U/Wright Patterson Air Force Base Med Ctr
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
