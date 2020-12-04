Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz.



Dr. Newsom works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.