Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz.
Dr. Newsom's Office Locations
Santa Cruz Medical Clinic2911 CHANTICLEER AVE, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 477-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Newsom is a very knowledgeable urologist who has a wonderful bedside manner. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newsom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newsom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newsom has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newsom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsom.
