Dr. Elizabeth Nixon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Nixon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Illinois College of Dentistry in Chicago.
Locations
Ocala Endodontics3201 SW 34th Ave Ste 204, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 607-5671Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 2:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
Great care and staff!
About Dr. Elizabeth Nixon, DDS
- Dentistry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1215945167
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Affiliated Hospitals|Loyola University Affiliated Hospitals
- The University of Illinois College of Dentistry in Chicago
