Dr. Elizabeth O'Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth O'Connor, MD
Dr. Elizabeth O'Connor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Dr. O'Connor's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic2605 Development Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8240
-
2
Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna1500 Arbor Way, Freedom, WI 54130 Directions (920) 288-8240
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would never want for anyone else. She is the best
About Dr. Elizabeth O'Connor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851411854
Education & Certifications
- Partners in Plastic Surgery- Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Surgery
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
