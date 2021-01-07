Overview of Dr. Elizabeth O'Connor, MD

Dr. Elizabeth O'Connor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.



Dr. O'Connor works at Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Freedom, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.