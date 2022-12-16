Dr. Elizabeth Odstrcil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odstrcil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Odstrcil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Odstrcil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dallas - Baylor University Medical Center3417 Gaston Ave Ste 790, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 821-5266
Digestive Health Associates of Texas PA2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E Ste 190, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (214) 821-5266
Old Town Endoscopy Center5500 Greenville Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 739-9544
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I travel 1031 miles one way to have her as my doctor. Very personable and always on time with her appointments. Dr. O, and her staff are amazing.
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164623351
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
