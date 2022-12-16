Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Odstrcil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Odstrcil works at Digestive Health Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.