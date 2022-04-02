Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Ouellette, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Ouellette, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School, San Antonio, Texas and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Ouellette works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.