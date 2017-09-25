Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM

Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. Pacocha works at Elizabeth Pacocha Dpm PC in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.