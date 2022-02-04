Dr. Elizabeth Papaila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papaila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Papaila, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Papaila, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Papaila, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Papaila's Office Locations
Surgical Institute - Plano4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 270, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-5240
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Papaila did my surgery & was very pleased with her abilities & bedside manner. Took time on initial visit to listen & answered any questions. Compassionate & I’m glad I was referred to her by my doctor. I would have no problem recommending her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Papaila, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962601849
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery Chief Resident
- Dallas Methodist Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas At Dallas, Dallas, Texas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papaila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papaila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papaila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papaila has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papaila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Papaila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papaila.
