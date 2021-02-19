Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Paulus, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Paulus works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrotomy, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.