Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Pearce, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Pearce, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Falmouth, ME. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Pearce works at PearceMD in Falmouth, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

