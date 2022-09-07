Dr. Elizabeth Pensler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pensler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Pensler, DO
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Pensler, DO
Dr. Elizabeth Pensler, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Pensler's Office Locations
DMC Vascular & Endovascular Surgery3990 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (866) 966-8272
Pavlina Goodman928 E 10 Mile Rd # 400, Ferndale, MI 48220 Directions (248) 268-4299Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pensler did an amazing job on my ugly legs full of popped out veins. She and her team know what they are doing!! The best ever.
About Dr. Elizabeth Pensler, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University DMC Hospitals
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- General Surgery
Dr. Pensler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pensler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pensler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pensler has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pensler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pensler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pensler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pensler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pensler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.