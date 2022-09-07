See All Vascular Surgeons in Detroit, MI
Dr. Elizabeth Pensler, DO

Vascular Surgery
1.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Detroit, MI
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Pensler, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Pensler, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Pensler works at DMC Vascular & Endovascular Surgery in Detroit, MI with other offices in Ferndale, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pensler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DMC Vascular & Endovascular Surgery
    3990 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 966-8272
  2. 2
    Pavlina Goodman
    928 E 10 Mile Rd # 400, Ferndale, MI 48220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 268-4299
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr. Pensler did an amazing job on my ugly legs full of popped out veins. She and her team know what they are doing!! The best ever.
    Lisa Y. — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Elizabeth Pensler, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659577963
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University DMC Hospitals
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Pensler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pensler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pensler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pensler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pensler has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pensler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pensler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pensler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pensler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pensler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

