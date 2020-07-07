See All Rheumatologists in Hoover, AL
Dr. Elizabeth Perkins, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (45)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Perkins, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Perkins, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Perkins works at Alabama Family Eye Care in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Family Eye Care
    5356 Stadium Trace Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 206-0112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoporosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Joint Fluid Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 07, 2020
    I have gone to various rheumatologist, but Dr. Perkins is the absolute best! She is such a blessing in my life.
    Gail Camp — Jul 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Perkins, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Perkins, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1811105398
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perkins works at Alabama Family Eye Care in Hoover, AL. View the full address on Dr. Perkins’s profile.

    Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

