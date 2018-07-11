Dr. Pernal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Pernal, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Pernal, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Pernal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Pernal works at
Dr. Pernal's Office Locations
Elizabeth Pernal M.d. P.A.813 Eastern Shore Dr Ste A, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 860-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think dr Pernal is awesome never had a problem with her....I agree the last front desk lady should of stayed
About Dr. Elizabeth Pernal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356345235
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pernal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pernal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pernal works at
Dr. Pernal has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pernal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pernal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pernal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pernal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pernal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.