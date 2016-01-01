Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Philippe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from St U Med Sch.



Dr. Philippe works at Martin Luther King Jr Med Clin in Cutler Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.