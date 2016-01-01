Dr. Piccione accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.
Locations
University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center1211 Wilmington Ave Ste B, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 656-4646
- 2 2 Hot Metal St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (724) 981-6810
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1558327965
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Piccione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piccione works at
Dr. Piccione has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piccione on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Piccione. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piccione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piccione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piccione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.