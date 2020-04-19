See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Elizabeth Plimack, MD

Medical Oncology
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Plimack, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Plimack, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Plimack works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Kidney Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Plimack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital
    333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 728-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Apr 19, 2020
    She is the BEST!!!!!!!
    — Apr 19, 2020
    About Dr. Elizabeth Plimack, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1477647659
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Plimack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plimack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plimack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plimack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plimack works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Plimack’s profile.

    Dr. Plimack has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Kidney Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plimack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Plimack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plimack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plimack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plimack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.