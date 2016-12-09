Dr. Plocher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Plocher, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Plocher, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Plocher's Office Locations
Dba Great Plains Orthopaedics303 N William Kumpf Blvd, Peoria, IL 61605 Directions (309) 676-5546MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 8100 W 78th St Ste 225, Edina, MN 55439 Directions (952) 946-9777
Osf Multi-specialty Group8600 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 676-5546
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Plocher has since moved to Minneapolis. I saw her for a consultation about removing a large mass on my forearm. Although I had a lot of confidence in her, she elected to refer me to someone with more experience. I found her to be very knowledgeable, friendly and enthusiastic.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Plocher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plocher has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plocher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Plocher speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Plocher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plocher.
