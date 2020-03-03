See All Psychiatrists in North Miami, FL
Dr. Elizabeth Potter, DO

Psychiatry
1.7 (11)
Map Pin Small North Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Potter, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Potter, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Miami, FL. 

Dr. Potter works at Compass Health Systems, PA in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Potter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Miami
    1065 NE 125th St Ste 206, North Miami, FL 33161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 852-6672
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 03, 2020
    My experience has been great. She pays close attention to what I say, and is careful in prescribing medication to ensure that the medication reacts well to me. If it does, but I am still not feeling the way I should, she increases the dosage. Her demeanor is calm and makes me feel calm and comfortable. She has even suggested non medicinal forms of therapy to help with a particular issue and they have worked splendidly. This shows me that shes's not pill happy and will prescribe anything. She's a medical doctor, and she understands that taking medicine in conjunction with other healthy changes will optimize the intended result. She has made a significant difference in my life. I'm thankful to have her under my insurance.
    About Dr. Elizabeth Potter, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1942691720
    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Potter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Potter works at Compass Health Systems, PA in North Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Potter’s profile.

    Dr. Potter has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

