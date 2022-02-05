Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.



Dr. Prater works at Healthy Skin Dermatology of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.