Dr. Elizabeth Prier, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Prier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nampa, ID.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group4400 E Flamingo Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 367-5050
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group900 N Liberty St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-2200
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
Dr. Prier provided myself and my husband a very informative briefing on my breast cancer diagnosis and the options available for treatment. We were both impressed with the detailed explanations of causation and treatment. She was very polite and professional, and I believe I have once again been guided to a competent surgeon in battling breast cancer. Since our visit her office has worked quickly to schedule appointments to get me into surgery within two weeks of my visit with her. Even though have been diagnosed with a slow growing cancer the sense of urgency provided by her and her staff has been awesome.
- General Surgery
Dr. Prier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prier accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prier has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Prier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prier.
