Dr. Elizabeth Purcell, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Purcell, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Purcell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Purcell's Office Locations
- 1 8 Two Mile Rd, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-8568
Connecticut Surgical Group PC1084 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 246-8568
Gynecology & Obstetrics100 Retreat Ave Ste 201, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-8568
Physician for Womens Health LLC399 Farmington Ave Ste 230, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-8568
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Purcell is one of the best doctors I have seen. She is kind, supportive, and very thorough with explaining everything and answering questions. I've never felt rushed or uncared for. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Elizabeth Purcell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
