Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. Ramirez works at Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christus South in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.