Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (60)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Ramirez works at Jersey Women's Care Center in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Uterine Fibroids and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jersey Women's Care Center
    12-35 River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 720-6100
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Uterine Fibroids
Mastodynia
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Uterine Fibroids
Mastodynia

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Muy profesional y excelente medicina, fui por primera vez y quede impresionada como me evaluó.
    LUCY PINA — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285716829
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
