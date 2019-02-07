Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Ramos-Salazar, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Ramos-Salazar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ramos-Salazar works at Premier ID Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.