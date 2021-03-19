Dr. Elizabeth Raquet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raquet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Raquet, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Raquet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Usf Specialty Care Center1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 810, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-8700
The Villages Surgery Center2955 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 674-8700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Excellent, hard to find a good sympathetic Doctor...couldn't be more happy...since Dr. Steepy left I had been at a lose.... would recommend her to everyone...Thank You!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Raquet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raquet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raquet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raquet has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raquet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Raquet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raquet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raquet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raquet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.