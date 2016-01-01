Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Raskin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Raskin works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Ear Nose and Throat Surgery in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.