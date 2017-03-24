Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Reyes, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Reyes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Reyes works at LINGUA VISION SURGICAL GROUP in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.