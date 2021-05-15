Dr. Elizabeth Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Richter, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Richter, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Richter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Richter works at
Dr. Richter's Office Locations
Retina Associates Of Sarasota3920 Bee Bldg Rdg Rd Ste E, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 924-0303
Retina Associates1370 E Venice Ave Ste 104, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 412-0303Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Retina Associates Of Sarasota3280 Tamiami Trl Ste 56, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 743-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richter is a great doctor! She saved my vision in my right eye. She is very caring and explains everything in great detail. Her staff is also very awesome and friendly. If you ever need great eye care. I would highly recommend Dr. Richter.
About Dr. Elizabeth Richter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1497076335
Education & Certifications
- UCLA/Jules Stein Eye Inst
- Storm Eye Institute, Medical University Of South Carolina
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter works at
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Purulent Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Acute Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
