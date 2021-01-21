Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Rosenblatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Rosenblatt works at Digestive Health Specialists in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.