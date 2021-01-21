Dr. Elizabeth Rosenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Rosenblatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Rosenblatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Rosenblatt works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Specialists - Sunrise Clinic11216 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 3-201, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 770-3700
-
2
Digestive Health Specialists - Tacoma Clinic2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-5127
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenblatt?
Dr. Rosenblatt and every staff member were friendly and professional. The process from initial check-in at the front desk and throughout my entire visit was gentle and efficient. I was accompanied by knowledgeable medical personnel who warmly guided me as they explained and walked me through each stage of the process. Dr. Rosenblatt greeted me prior to the procecdure, explained our process plan thoroughly, and welcomed any questions and/or concerns. Amid my discussions with staff, I heard repeatedly how much they enjoy their work with their patients and Washington Gastroenterology (WAGI). Dr. Rosenblatt's provided me with a printed report at the end of the visit and explained her findings, the context and implications, as well as anticipated results from the forthcoming labwork. My experience with Dr. Rosenblatt and the WAGI team was exemplary: highly skilled professionals, excellent interpersonal communications, and thoughtfully planned and executed process. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Elizabeth Rosenblatt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1104156470
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenblatt works at
Dr. Rosenblatt has seen patients for Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.