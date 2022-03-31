Dr. Elizabeth Ruszak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruszak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Ruszak, DO
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Ruszak, DO
Dr. Elizabeth Ruszak, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Ruszak's Office Locations
John J Eichenlaub MD PC2128 Embassy Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 509-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruszak?
I normally hate and dread going to any doctor’s office, but I make an exception for Dr. Ruszak. I actually look forward to my appointments with her. She is very honest, open, and thorough, which is exactly what a doctor should be. I was lucky enough to have her deliver both of my children and wouldn’t want it any other way. Any complications that came up she would tell me about immediately and explain everything to make sure I completely understood what was going on and what options I had moving forward. She was so supportive and truly made me feel like she really cared about me as a patient and as a person which was huge for me. She even continued to check up on me post-partum which I wasn’t expecting but it just goes to show you how much she truly cares. She has great bedside manner and is very professional. I will follow her wherever she goes. I truly wish she could be the only doctor I ever had to see!
About Dr. Elizabeth Ruszak, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194090696
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruszak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruszak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruszak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruszak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruszak.
