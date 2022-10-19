Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poole-Di Salvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Poole-Di Salvo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Poole-Di Salvo's Office Locations
-
1
ACN East - Pediatrics505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poole-Di Salvo?
She was professional and thorough!
About Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1023213477
Education & Certifications
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poole-Di Salvo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poole-Di Salvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poole-Di Salvo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poole-Di Salvo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poole-Di Salvo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poole-Di Salvo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poole-Di Salvo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.