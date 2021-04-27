Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Samuel, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Med College/University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Samuel works at Women's Premier OBGYN in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.