Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
CFV Village Surgical1841 Quiet Cv Ste 1, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-2626
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Sawyer is very personable as well as professional. She made a scary time more bearable with compassion and genuine concern for my case. She didn't rush her time with me or make me feel dumb for any questions I had. She came highly recommended to me from several people in the medical community and friends. I am so grateful for the care I received from the entire staff.
- Tripler Army Ctr
- Uniformed Services University
- General Surgery
Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.