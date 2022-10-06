See All General Surgeons in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sawyer works at Cape Fear Valley General Surgery-Village Surgical in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sawyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CFV Village Surgical
    1841 Quiet Cv Ste 1, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 323-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
  • Southeastern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sawyer?

    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr. Sawyer is very personable as well as professional. She made a scary time more bearable with compassion and genuine concern for my case. She didn't rush her time with me or make me feel dumb for any questions I had. She came highly recommended to me from several people in the medical community and friends. I am so grateful for the care I received from the entire staff.
    Carolyn Bradley — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sawyer to family and friends

    Dr. Sawyer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sawyer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215075171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tripler Army Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer works at Cape Fear Valley General Surgery-Village Surgical in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Sawyer’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Sawyer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.