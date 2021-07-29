See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Elizabeth Scarbrough, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Scarbrough, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Scarbrough, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Erlanger East Hospital and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Scarbrough works at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scarbrough's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Erlanger Medical Center
    975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-7500
  2. 2
    Center for Integrative Medicine PC
    1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 697-7447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
  • Erlanger East Hospital
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 29, 2021
    Super thorough. Explained everything in a way I could understand and had a great sense of humor. I was nervous for surgery but she made it so easy and I didn’t even really have any pain afterwards. I’m blessed to have her as my gyno!
    Melissa L. — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Scarbrough, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417376674
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    • University Of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ar
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Scarbrough, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scarbrough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scarbrough works at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Scarbrough’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarbrough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

