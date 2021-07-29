Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Scarbrough, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Scarbrough, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Erlanger East Hospital and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Scarbrough works at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.