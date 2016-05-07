Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Scheiber, DPM

Dr. Elizabeth Scheiber, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Scheiber works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Parkland, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Stress Fracture of Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.