Dr. Elizabeth Scheiber, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Scheiber, DPM
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Scheiber, DPM
Dr. Elizabeth Scheiber, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Scheiber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Scheiber's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Ste Bb, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5212
-
3
Cleveland Clinic525 OKEECHOBEE BLVD, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (877) 463-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheiber?
This Doctor was knowledgeable, thorough and I will recommend her to anyone I encounter that has a need for a podiatrist.
About Dr. Elizabeth Scheiber, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538123849
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheiber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheiber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheiber works at
Dr. Scheiber has seen patients for Heel Spur, Stress Fracture of Foot and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheiber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheiber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.