Dr. Elizabeth Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Schmidt, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Schmidt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Sharon Joyce Schlanger Center for Women's Care865 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-5100
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Planned Parenthood of Nassau County Inc.540 Fulton Ave, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (516) 750-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I lost my baby at 17.5 weeks. She was my family planning doctors who found that I needed to have an urgent fetal removal because the baby had passed. She was compassionate, caring and I really believe I got exceptional care from her. She was really really good. Hopefully I won’t see her again but I’ll always remember her
About Dr. Elizabeth Schmidt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
