Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Schmidt, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Schmidt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Sharon Joyce Schlanger Center for Women's Care in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY and Hempstead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.