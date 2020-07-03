Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Schulman, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Schulman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Division of Endocrinology156 William St Fl 6, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-5665
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr. Schulman is excellent. I saw so many doctors and specialists before her and no one else took my symptoms seriously. She was thorough and kind. She made it clear we’d work together to figure out what’s going on and come up with a plan. Can’t recommend her enough!
About Dr. Elizabeth Schulman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Rheumatology
