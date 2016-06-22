See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in National City, CA
Dr. Elizabeth Scott, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Scott, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.

Dr. Scott works at Womens Health Care Center in National City, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scott's Office Locations

    South Bay Ob.gyn. Medical Group Inc.
    655 Euclid Ave Ste 409, National City, CA 91950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 267-8313
    Womens Health Care Center
    765 Medical Center Ct Ste 203, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 216-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device Management Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 22, 2016
    I went to dr Scott to my last exam, I have to say that I was very impress. She treated me like a whole patient not just in her area of expertise. She send me to have studies done that my doctor never sent me before, she talk to me as a person, that made an impression on me. I'm really going back next year.
    San Diego CA — Jun 22, 2016
    About Dr. Elizabeth Scott, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568540029
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
