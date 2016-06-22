Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Scott, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.



Dr. Scott works at Womens Health Care Center in National City, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.