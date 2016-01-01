Dr. Elizabeth Scoville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scoville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Scoville, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Scoville, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Locations
Vanderbilt Digestive Disease Center1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 1660, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-0128
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Scoville, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1073808747
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Scoville accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scoville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scoville has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scoville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoville.
