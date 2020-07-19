Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Sebree, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Sebree, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Sebree works at Dr Elizabeth Sebree in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.