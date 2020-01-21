See All General Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Elizabeth Shaughnessy, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Shaughnessy, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Shaughnessy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Shaughnessy works at Department of Pharmacy Services in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaughnessy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC
    234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 584-8900
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    2830 Victory Pkwy Ste 320, Cincinnati, OH 45206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 584-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2020
    Top breast surgeon in the country. She expertly did my mastectomy and helped me make a full recovery. Highly recommend her! She's easy to talk to, compassionate and highly talented.
    Lisa Hillenbrand — Jan 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Shaughnessy, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Shaughnessy, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265400238
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaughnessy works at Department of Pharmacy Services in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Shaughnessy’s profile.

    Dr. Shaughnessy has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaughnessy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaughnessy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

