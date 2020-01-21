Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Shaughnessy, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Shaughnessy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Shaughnessy works at Department of Pharmacy Services in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.