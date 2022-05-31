Dr. Elizabeth Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Shelton, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Shelton, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Shelton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville.
Dr. Shelton works at
Dr. Shelton's Office Locations
-
1
St Matthews Pastoral Counseling3515 Grandview Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-9831
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shelton?
I was treated by Dr Shelton for over 30 Years. I would recommend her to anyone Needing help without hesitation!
About Dr. Elizabeth Shelton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1013915800
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelton works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.