Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Shurnas, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Shurnas works at Dermatology & Laser Center - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

