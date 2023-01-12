Dr. Elizabeth Shurnas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shurnas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Shurnas, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Shurnas, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology & Laser Center - Denver950 E Harvard Ave Ste 440, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (970) 387-7704Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Shurnas, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Dr. Shurnas works at
